PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Wentz says he'll go to White House, throws passes at OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks to reporters on May 22, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he will be attending the White House visit moments before taking the field and throwing passes during OTAs.

Wentz spoke to reporters Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex.

Last week, Action News reported the Eagles were working out a June 5 visit to see President Donald Trump at the White House as part of their Super Bowl Championship recognitions.

EMBED More News Videos

Fans react to Eagles going to the White House. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 17, 2018.



During the press conference, Wentz was asked would he attend the visit.



"Obviously, it's been kind of leaked out there that we will be going. The details aren't fully available yet, so we're not sure. I know for me personally, if the team decides as a whole, most guys want to go or be a part of it, I will be attending with them," Wentz said, adding, "I think it's just a cool way to receive the honor kind of nationally and be recognized. I don't personally view it - I know some people do, everyone has their own opinion on it - I don't view it as a political thing whatsoever. I don't really mess with politics very often, but I think I will be involved in going to that. Again, the rest of the details will come out soon."

Moments later, the Eagles took the field at the team's practice facility for OTAs - Wentz included.

Wentz is working on making a comeback after tearing his ACL and LCL last season.

He was seen throwing pass after pass. And as Action News sports reports Jamie Apody tweeted, he looked "great."



"Pretty amazing to see Carson Wentz do all the individual drills and look this good just 5.5 Months out. He's not doing the team stuff but I was impressed," Jamie tweeted.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscarson wentzPhiladelphia Eaglesthe white housePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Nick Foles says muscle spasms 'not a big deal'; Carson Wentz won't play Thursday
Eagles camp report: Eagles reduce Wentz's workload, rookie making presence felt at camp
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Diamondbacks to face patient producer Hoskins of Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News