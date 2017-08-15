Young players learn at Team Hines Basketball Academy

ERIAL, N.J. (WPVI) --Some budding basketball stars will wrap up a month long program this week.
This is the sixth year for the Team Hines Basketball Academy.
The program is run by Kyle Hines, a Sicklerville native who now plays professional basketball overseas.
The program at Timber Creek High School aims to develop basketball skills, and promote the principles of teamwork, sportsmanship and discipline.
