Young players learn at Team Hines Basketball Academy

Young players learn at Team Hines Basketball Academy. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

ERIAL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Some budding basketball stars will wrap up a month long program this week.

This is the sixth year for the Team Hines Basketball Academy.

The program is run by Kyle Hines, a Sicklerville native who now plays professional basketball overseas.

The program at Timber Creek High School aims to develop basketball skills, and promote the principles of teamwork, sportsmanship and discipline.
