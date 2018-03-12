Standoff at Days Inn in Wrightstown ends peacefully

WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --A barricade situation at a Burlington County Days Inn has ended peacefully, according to New Jersey State Police.
Police were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday about a suicidal male with a gun inside a room at the motel, located at 423 East Main Street in Wrightstown.
When police arrived on scene they evacuated the building and secured the area.
SWAT was then called in and a negotiator was able to talk the man into coming out of the room.
The man was apprehended, and police tell us this is now a being considered a medical case.
There were no injuries in the incident.
So far, no word on charges.
