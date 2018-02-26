Student at Pen Argyl High School charged with making threats

PEN ARGYL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A student at Pen Argyl High School in Northampton County has been charged with making terroristic threats at school.

According to Slate Belt Regional Police, several students heard the 16-year-old boy say on Friday that he was going to "shoot up the school."

The student also claimed to have a "hit list."

Police said the student was first suspended from school and then charged with making terroristic threats.

A search of the student's home found no weapons or hit list.

