Student charged with making threat against Delco high school

An Tso Sun, 18, arrested for threatening to shoot up local high school. Sun was found to have a military vest and ammunition at his residence. Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/hRV1ec6TRl — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 28, 2018

An 18-year-old student has been arrested for making a threat against a Delaware County high school.Upper Darby police announced Wednesday they have charged Tso Sun, an exchange student who attends Bonner Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill.Police say Sun told another Bonner-Prendie student not to come to school on a future date because he was going to shoot it up."Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert tragedy," Upper Darby police tweeted.Police searched his home and found evidence that he was in the process of buying a weapon. They say Sun was found to have a military vest and ammunition at his home.Sun is being held on $1,000 (ten percent cash).More information is expected to be released at a press conference later in the morning.------