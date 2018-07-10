Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3721358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.

A Bethlehem, Pennsylvania man is speaking out about his brush with death in Delaware during Friday's wreck that killed a North Jersey man and his four daughters.Twenty-four-year-old Brian Kern was driving along Route 1 in Townsend, New Castle County, returning from vacation, when a pickup truck going the wrong way clipped his sedan.Kern's lower body is sore and he has to walk with crutches, but he will recover."Out of the corner of my left eye, I see this F-350 truck wildly swerving in the median through the grass, and I knew it was coming right for us," Kern said. "It looked a war scene. I wasn't sure how many cars were hit."WABC-TV reports 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, N.J. was killed along with his four children: 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and two 13-year-olds, Melissa and Allison.Trinidad's 53-year-old wife was hospitalized with serious injuries. The husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, police say, but their four daughters were not.The driver of the pickup, 44-year-old Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. from East New Market, Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is not yet known if impairment was a factor. A passenger in the truck, a 30-year-old man from Hurlock, Maryland, was also treated and released.So far, no charges have been filed.DelDOT says it will install cable barriers on Route 1 between Odessa and Smyrna to prevent future wrong-way crashes.------