Suspect identified in sexual assault of missing teen in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the sexual assault of a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

Authorities are looking for 42-year-old Pedro Velazquez, whose last known address is in the 700 block of Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia.

They say Velazquez met the teenage victim online in May 2017 and that the girl was living with him.

She is now reported missing. Police say she may be with Velazquez.

Velazquez is wanted for statutory rape. He is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 180 lbs. and is believed to be driving a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania tags.

Anyone with information about Velazquez's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Reyes or Officer Rosenbaum at the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit, 215-685-3263/3264.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newssexual assaultteenphiladelphia policemissing teenagerNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Local students take part in National Walkout Day
'Enough is enough': Students nationwide walk out
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
Police: Potential threat prompted lockdown at Atlantic City High
Sentence, convictions upheld in Montco church shooting
Eagles, LB Nigel Bradham agree to 5-year deal
Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philly ID'd
Washington Twp., Uber announce program to fight DUI
Show More
Physicist Stephen Hawking dead at the age of 76
Democrat clings to lead in Pa. House race
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Again Today
Clearview Regional cancels classes due to threat
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos