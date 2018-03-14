Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the sexual assault of a teenage girl who has been reported missing.Authorities are looking for 42-year-old Pedro Velazquez, whose last known address is in the 700 block of Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia.They say Velazquez met the teenage victim online in May 2017 and that the girl was living with him.She is now reported missing. Police say she may be with Velazquez.Velazquez is wanted for statutory rape. He is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 180 lbs. and is believed to be driving a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania tags.Anyone with information about Velazquez's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Reyes or Officer Rosenbaum at the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit, 215-685-3263/3264.------