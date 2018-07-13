STABBING

Philadelphia developer killed in stabbing near Rittenhouse Square; suspect in custody

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Police say a suspect is in custody after a prominent Philadelphia real estate developer was stabbed to death following an altercation late Thursday night just blocks from Rittenhouse Square.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

Philadelphia police identified the victim as 37-year-old Sean Schellenger, who is the owner of Streamline Solutions.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. at 17th and Chancellor streets.

In a Friday morning press conference, Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan said Schellenger was a passenger in a vehicle with two other men.

When they came upon another car blocking the street, Ryan said, Schellenger and the two other men got out of their vehicle to see if they can help move traffic along. That's when a man on the bicycle approached the scene.

Sean Schellenger



Police say an argument ensued between Schellenger and the man on the bike.

"The man on the bike pulled a large knife from his backpack," Ryan said.

The two got into an altercation and Schellenger was stabbed once in the back, police say.

Schellenger was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

Police say five men tried to chase down the suspect but weren't able to catch up to him. He was last seen going northbound through Rittenhouse Square.

Police press conference on deadly Center City stabbing on July 13, 2018.



Authorities are looking to speak with the other passenger who was in the car with Schellenger. Ryan says the male passenger fled the scene before police arrived.

The driver of the vehicle remained and is cooperating with police, Ryan said.

Witnesses have spoken to police about what they saw. There are a number of cameras in the area and police hope they will help in the investigation.

Man stabbed to death near Rittenhouse Square. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018.



