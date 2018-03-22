MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father of two in Chester back in December has surrendered to authorities.
Tia Jones arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Media Thursday morning.
Jones faces multiple charges in the death of 46-year-old Ronald Jahmail Williams of Chester on December 16, 2017.
Family members say Williams, known as "Peabody," was on his way home from his bartending job when it happened.
Investigators say Williams stopped his vehicle for an unknown reason on the Highland Avenue on-ramp to I-95 southbound in Chester shortly before 3 a.m.
He got out of his vehicle, and that's when police say a car hit him and kept going, fleeing south on I-95.
Williams was pronounced dead on the scene by the Delaware County Medical Examiner.
Formal charges against Jones were expected to be announced Thursday afternoon.
