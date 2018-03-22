Suspect in Chester hit-and-run that killed father of 2 surrenders

Pictured: Ronald Jahmail Williams, 46, of Chester, Pa., struck and killed on December 16, 2017.

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father of two in Chester back in December has surrendered to authorities.

Tia Jones arrived at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Media Thursday morning.

Jones faces multiple charges in the death of 46-year-old Ronald Jahmail Williams of Chester on December 16, 2017.

VIDEO: Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of vehicle that struck and killed a man on a ramp to I-95 in Chester, Delaware County.


Family members say Williams, known as "Peabody," was on his way home from his bartending job when it happened.

Investigators say Williams stopped his vehicle for an unknown reason on the Highland Avenue on-ramp to I-95 southbound in Chester shortly before 3 a.m.

He got out of his vehicle, and that's when police say a car hit him and kept going, fleeing south on I-95.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene by the Delaware County Medical Examiner.

Formal charges against Jones were expected to be announced Thursday afternoon.
-----------

Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspedestrian killedpedestrian struckI-95hit and runMedia Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run on ramp to I-95
Top Stories
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Today, Some Melting Snow
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
SEPTA on regular schedule except some bus routes
Air travel returning to normal after nor'easter
Eagles fans create Jason Kelce Mummer snowmen
Show More
Police: Pa. drivers clean snow off roof or pay fine
Hour-long standoff ends in West Philadelphia
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos