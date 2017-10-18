EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2547856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Multiple injuries reported at office park shooting on October 18, 2017.

Police say a shooting on Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware has been linked to the killings of three people at an office park in Maryland.The Wilmington shooting happened around 11 a.m. at 28th Street Auto Sales and Service in the 2800 block of Northeast Boulevard.The victim was rushed to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the head.The suspect in both this shooting and the Maryland shooting has been identified as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, who has addresses in both Wilmington and Elkton, Md. He is considered armed and dangerous.He may be driving a black 2008 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license tag PC 64273. Police say Prince is known to have family in the Wilmington area.Police say Prince has a history with the shooting victim in Wilmington and was a co-worker of the shooting victims in Maryland.Prince was spotted in the same vehicle after the Wilmington shooting and officers gave a brief chase, but he got away. Police say he was positively identified by the Wilmington shooting victim.That victim is hospitalized but conscious and alert.Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Prince shot his victims with a handgun about 9 a.m. and fled the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, which is about 25 miles northeast of Baltimore.Two other people were wounded in the shooting and were listed in critical condition.There was no word on a motive.The victims and the suspect worked for Advanced Granite Solutions, the owner of the company that designs and installs countertops told The Associated Press. Prince has been an employee for four months, working as a machine operator, owner Barak Caba told AP in a brief telephone interview. Caba was shaken and would not provide additional details.Prince was fired from another job earlier this year after he attacked a co-worker, according to The Baltimore Sun. A former co-worker sought a restraining order against Prince in February, saying he had punched another employee and threatened employees."I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me," the co-worker said in the application for the restraining order. The man said Prince did not get physical with him, but wrote: "I do not want to wait until he will."A Harford County District Court judge denied the order. The newspaper article did not identify the business or co-worker.Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, speaking during a break from a meeting of a state board, said the survivors had gunshot wounds to the head.He said authorities had helicopters in the air and law enforcement on the ground looking for Prince."The killer remains on the loose," Hogan said.The FBI is assisting local authorities. Investigators were treating the shooting as a case of workplace violence and didn't see ties to terrorism, said Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the Baltimore FBI field office.Nearby schools and businesses were locked down as a precaution.The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Maryland 24.---------