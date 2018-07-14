Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --Police shot and killed a man on West Wood Street Saturday afternoon in Cumberland County.
According to the prosecutor, officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a man acting suspiciously on a porch.
Viewer video shows some of that encounter which lasted several minutes before Vineland police began to shoot.
The deceased man has not been identified.
The prosecutor's office is continuing its investigation.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps