Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland. Watler Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police shot and killed a man on West Wood Street Saturday afternoon in Cumberland County.

According to the prosecutor, officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a man acting suspiciously on a porch.

Viewer video shows some of that encounter which lasted several minutes before Vineland police began to shoot.

The deceased man has not been identified.

The prosecutor's office is continuing its investigation.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newspolice-involved shootingVineland
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
Waterford Township horse sanctuary owner charged with animal cruelty
DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case
Suspected drunk driver hits several parked cars in Brewerytown
Show More
Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pennsylvania reveals cyber intrusion in birth, death records
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
More News