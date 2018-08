Suspect sought after murder in Dover, Delaware

Police in Delaware are searching for 42-year-old Timothy Safford in connection with a murder in Dover.The shooting happened at the Liberty Court Apartments on June 22nd.Authorities say Safford and Sylvester Lee of Clayton, Del. were involved in an argument, and Safford pulled out a gun and shot Lee, killing him.Anyone with information on Safford's location is urged to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.Tips can also be submitted through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com ------