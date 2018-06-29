Suspect sought after murder in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware are searching for 42-year-old Timothy Safford in connection with a murder in Dover.

The shooting happened at the Liberty Court Apartments on June 22nd.

Authorities say Safford and Sylvester Lee of Clayton, Del. were involved in an argument, and Safford pulled out a gun and shot Lee, killing him.

Anyone with information on Safford's location is urged to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.

Tips can also be submitted through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

