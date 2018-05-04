Suspect sought for 2 corner store robberies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who robbed two corners stores in the city on the same day.

The first incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on April 30 at the Edith Mini Market in the 400 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police say the suspect walked in with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

After grabbing the cash the man fled west on Cumberland Street and south or Orianna Street.

The second incident happened just over four hours later at the Uceta Grocery store at 1140 West Somerset Street.



He was armed with a handgun and got away with cash.

The suspect fled the store and was seen heading north on 12th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

