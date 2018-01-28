Suspect sought for sexual assault of Drexel student

Police say a male suspect entered an unlocked building and sexually assaulted a female Drexel University student Saturday morning.It happened around 6 a.m. on the 3400 block of Race Street, an off-campus first-floor apartment in Philadelphia's Powelton section.The victim reported the incident to the Drexel Police around 7 a.m. She told them she had been sexually assaulted.Police say there was no weapon involved in the attack.The suspect has been described as being a heavily intoxicated black male, 20-30 years old, 5'8" tall, heavy build, medium complexion, short hair, short beard.He was, last seen wearing blue jeans, green hoodie sweatshirt, and boots.The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information call------