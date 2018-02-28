Suspects sought in Dunkin' Donuts robbery in Crescentville

Philadelphia police are looking for a pair of bandits, who walked into a Dunkin Donuts and made off with some cash.Police have released a surveillance video of the robbery on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Crescentville section.They say two men entered the Dunkin Donuts on February 7 at two in the afternoon.They allegedly handed an employee a note demanding money or be shot.After complying, the two suspects left.------