Lynn "Deszi" Harris and the missing Ford Edge

An SUV that was being sought in connection with a homicide in New Castle County, Delaware has been found.Officers recovered the Ford Edge in the 400 block of West 30th Street in Wilmington on Wednesday morning.The SUV was to be towed back to county police headquarters for processing.Police are still looking for Lynn "Deszi" Harris in connection with this case, saying there is a concern for his welfare.The body of 47-year-old Oletha Willingham was discovered in the unit block of Carleton Court in the Wilton community around 2:30 a.m. Monday.There has been no word on a cause of death.Anyone with information is asked to contact 302-573-2800.------