Intel Corp. flew 250 light-emitting drones over the Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas for CES 2018 in a spectacular light show.
The drones, called Shooting Stars, danced over the popular Strip spot for five to six minutes at select times each evening. The display followed Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's keynote speech.
CES 2018 featured the latest in consumer electronics at 11 sites around Las Vegas and has drawn over 175,000 attendees this year.
Intel has developed a new entertainment concept by producing drone-based light shows featuring hundreds of their drones all controlled by one pilot. The drones are custom-built, lightweight and emit more than 4 billion color combinations, according to Intel Newsroom.
The light shows have been featured at Disney Springs, Coachella Music Festival and during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show with Lady Gaga.
