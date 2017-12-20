IPHONE

Apple admits to slowing down older iPhones

Apple admits to slowing old iPhones: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 20, 2017 (WPVI)

The conspiracy theories about Apple slowing down old iPhones have some truth to them.

Many people say once a new iPhone comes out their older phones feel sluggish. They believe Apple does this intentionally to get people to upgrade.

Apple has admitted it is slowing old phones -- the 6, 6-S and 7, but the company said it is actually because of the old batteries.

Apple says it's intentionally throttling the speed of phone processors, to prevent random shutdowns.

Tech experts said now that we know this, you could speed up your old phone just by replacing the battery, which is much cheaper than buying a brand new phone.

