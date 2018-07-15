U.S. & WORLD

Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend

Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

The first ever official pro-Fortnite tournament begins next weekend.

The invite-only competition will run for the next eight weeks.

Organizers say during that time there will be 8-million dollars in prize money.

It's a taste of the "Fortnite World Cup" -- planned to take place sometime next year.

In that case, 100-million dollars worth of prize money will be split among events at different levels of competition around the world.

Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldvideo game
