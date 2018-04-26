TECHNOLOGY

Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet J-deite RIDE, a real-life Transformer robot that can turn into a car.

Japanese engineers have unveiled a robot that transforms into a car and can actually carry people.

The 12.1-foot J-deite RIDE can transform into a sports car in approximately one minute. Developers claim it is a world first.

Two people (including a driver) can fit into the cockpit, but the machine can also be controlled wirelessly. It can walk at .06 miles per hour or run on its four wheels, but developers say they've never tested the robot outside the factory's cargo bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrobotsjapanu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Converting film and VHS footage to digital
Consumer Reports: DIY smartphone screen repair kits
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
More Technology
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
RAW VIDEO: Bill Cosby leaves courtroom after verdict
RAW VIDEO: Cosby accusers react to verdict
RAW VIDEO: Accusers' attorney reacts to Cosby verdict
VIDEO: Scene outside the courtroom after Cosby conviction
Reactions are mixed in Center City to Cosby verdict
Show More
Police corral coyote for 2nd time this week in Philly
Senate confirms Pompeo as secretary of state
Volunteer firefighter pleads guilty to indecent assault
Woman killed in Quakertown hotel fire
Report: Eagles' Long, Lurie speak out in NFL closed-door meeting
More News