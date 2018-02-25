TECHNOLOGY

New app aims to stop robocalls and scammers from calling you

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda reports on the app that fights robocalls.

SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Developers have created an app designed to stop telemarketers and scam callers in their tracks.

"Answerbots" are a part of the app "Robokiller," which answer the phone on your behalf and toy with the human on the other end.

"Right now we are blocking more than 200,000 robocalls and telemarketers," said Ethan Garr, vice president of product for Teltech, a South Amboy based investor of Robokill. "We estimate they send 2,700 (calls) per second to people in the U.S. in the attempt to get just a few to answer so they can scam."

The app utilizes audio fingerprinting technology to stay ahead of the robocall. That means that even if the caller changes numbers, the app will know and add the new number to a blocked caller list.

Users can see and listen to all their blocked calls, and even choose the style of their Answerbot.
"We're wasting more and more spammers time. If humans are getting distracted by our robots they can't make money and eventually we will put them out of business," said Garr.

You can find out more information by logging onto their website or check it out in the Apple App Store. Right now, it is only available for iPhone. Yearly memberships cost $24.99.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
technologyapprobotsscamconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Can using emojis have legal consequences?
Facebook losing young users to Snapchat
New emojis coming to a phone near you
There's now a library in space that could last millions of years
More Technology
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured in West Chester crash
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
Man shot in neck in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Drizzle
Teen injured in rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
3 injured in I-95 crash near Philadelphia airport
SEPTA rolls out new schedules
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Show More
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Del.
New Philadelphia bail policy opens door for pretrial inmates
Growing list of companies are cutting ties with NRA
SEPTA releases new city, suburban transit schedules
North Korea open to talks with United States, South Korea says
More News
Top Video
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
1 killed, 1 injured in West Chester crash
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Man shot in neck in Southwest Philadelphia
More Video