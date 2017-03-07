TECHNOLOGY

Nope! Chrome extension helps you avoid conversations with coworkers

There's a new Google Chrome browser extension called Nope and it saves the day. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Everyone has that coworker who finds their way to your desk when you're busy, cozies up and keeps talking without getting the hint.

Now, help is on the way.

There's a new Google chrome browser extension called "Nope" and it saves the day. All you have to do is a press a button and it rings your desk phone.

The voice on the other end of the line then talks you through an exit strategy.

"On the count of 3, put your hand to your mouth as if you are hearing bad news. Wave and point at the phone so you look away," it suggests.

"Nope" also advises you on what to say out loud to make the pesky person think you're really tied up.

Things like: "Yes of course I can talk now, what's the matter?"

"Nope" hopes your buddy catches the drift and moves on to their next victim.

