Teen shot in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in North Philadelphia Friday evening.It happened around 7 p.m. at 20th and Jefferson streets.According to police, the teen was shot in the thigh.He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.Police say it was less than a week ago that three teens were shot nearby at 18th and Jefferson streets.They did not say if the shootings are connected.