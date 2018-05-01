SHOOTING

Teen shot multiple times in Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen shot in Bristol, Bucks County. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A teenager was shot multiple times in Bucks County and police say it was not a random act.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Penn Street.

Police say the victim, who is from Croydon, was visiting the area and was approached by two men.

Police say the two opened fire, injuring the teen and damaging several parked cars.

Detectives believe the suspects targeted the teen, but they have not yet revealed a motive.

They were last seen fleeing towards Pond Street on foot.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by Bucks County EMS with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective William Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingteenagerBristol Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man, 29, shot and killed leaving Powelton bar
Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured
Man shot 4 times in Nicetown
Wrapped body found in West Oak Lane
More shooting
Top Stories
Cell phone tower catches fire near Schuylkill Expressway
Neighbor reports seeing suspicious woman stalking house prior to murder-suicide
Man, 29, shot and killed leaving Powelton bar
Phila. parking ticket amnesty program extended for some
Troubleshooters: Bogus online reviews
AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Warm Today
Philly begins 3-day Safe Return program
Rozier, Tatum help Celtics beat 76ers 117-101
Show More
Report: Mueller team gives Trump lawyers a list of questions
Tree falls onto school field during game, injuring 10
Anderson's 4 RBIs help Marlins beat Arrieta and Phils 8-4
Chinese Lantern Festival kicks off in Franklin Square
NJ woman pleads guilty to killing husband with fire extinguisher
More News