Teen shot on Easter Sunday remembered

ANDORRA (WPVI) --With balloons and pictures in hand, friends of William Bethel, known as Billy are holding a vigil to remember the 16-year-old who was shot on South Street Easter Sunday.
Bethel died two days after being shot in the pelvis during a dispute between two groups of teens.
Investigators said the argument stemmed from a neighborhood feud.
"Gun violence is crazy," said Delanie Franczyk. "His smile always lit up the room."
Kiley Altomare said, "It was a hard death for all of us."
Bethel was a scholastic athlete, on the honor roll and played football and basketball.
"Everybody knew him. He was a nice guy," said friend Lawrence Pickney. "He never did anything, never bothered anybody."
