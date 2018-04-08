Teen shot on Easter Sunday remembered

With balloons and pictures in hand, friends of William Bethel, known as Billy are holding a vigil to remember the 16-year-old who was shot on South Street Easter Sunday.Bethel died two days after being shot in the pelvis during a dispute between two groups of teens.Investigators said the argument stemmed from a neighborhood feud."Gun violence is crazy," said Delanie Franczyk. "His smile always lit up the room."Kiley Altomare said, "It was a hard death for all of us."Bethel was a scholastic athlete, on the honor roll and played football and basketball."Everybody knew him. He was a nice guy," said friend Lawrence Pickney. "He never did anything, never bothered anybody."------