Teen shot on Easter Sunday remembered

Friends gather to remember teen slain on Easter Sunday: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 8, 2018.

By
ANDORRA (WPVI) --
With balloons and pictures in hand, friends of William Bethel, known as Billy are holding a vigil to remember the 16-year-old who was shot on South Street Easter Sunday.

Bethel died two days after being shot in the pelvis during a dispute between two groups of teens.

Investigators said the argument stemmed from a neighborhood feud.

"Gun violence is crazy," said Delanie Franczyk. "His smile always lit up the room."

Kiley Altomare said, "It was a hard death for all of us."

Bethel was a scholastic athlete, on the honor roll and played football and basketball.

"Everybody knew him. He was a nice guy," said friend Lawrence Pickney. "He never did anything, never bothered anybody."

