Babysitting teens accused of abusing 1-year-old and taunting her with a Taser

EMBED </>More Videos

Snapchat video shows three babysitting teens abusing a 1-year-old child and terrorizing her with a taser. (KTRK)

CONWAY, Arkansas --
An Arkansas mother is distraught after the teens that were supposed to watch her daughter instead slapped and tormented her. They recorded the abuse and shared it on social media.

Elyssia Watkins is still trying to comprehend what happened to her 1-year-old daughter.

"I couldn't even stay at work today," Watkins told KARK-TV. "Just keep thinking about it."

Conway police arrested three babysitting teens after the Snapchat video surfaced Monday. The video showed one of the teens pretending to poke the toddler with a taser.

The child can be seen screaming with her arms stretched out looking for help.

In another video, a teen can be seen doing the toddler's hair then slapping the child in the back of the head.
Both videos are followed by laughter and covered with laughing emojis.

"Why do they think it's a laughing matter?" Watkins said.

She learned about the abuse after a friend showed her the video.

"They do need to go to jail," Watkins added.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectchild endangermentsnapchatsocial mediau.s. & world
Top Stories
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Police: Man stole library donation jar, assaulted senior citizen
Wildwood Crest police investigating rental scams
Police: Gunman missed target, shot man and great-grandfather
NY man killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike, lanes reopen
N.J. officer, Philly man charged in assault on Lindsay Lohan's cousin
Brick beating suspect charged with attempted murder
Texas mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
Show More
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
Police ID woman killed in crash involving car, tractor trailer on Route 42
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
Victim identified in deadly Bear, Delaware crash
Police: Man dies after jumping into Wissahickon Creek following traffic stop
More News