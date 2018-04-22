  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: 'Celebration of Life' for Southwest flight 1380 victim Jennifer Riordan

SUV flips on side following crash in Southwest Philadelphia; several injured, including children

Neighborhood teens stage dramatic rescue following accident in Cobbs Creek: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 22, 2018 (WPVI)

COBBS CREEK (WPVI) --
The traffic signals are still out at the intersection of 59th Steet and Washington Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia following a dramatic two-vehicle crash that injured several adults and children.

The crash was captured on surveillance video by the corner grocery store; two vehicles collided in the intersection around 3 p.m. Sunday and one flips onto its side.

The video shows several people running over to help including 16-year-old Kashon Crawley. He says he was hanging out with friends when he saw the crash and heard a child inside the overturned SUV.

"I thought it was a normal day. When I heard that I was like 'OH!' My heart dropped," said Crawley. "[The child] was panicking. She didn't know what to do with herself in the car. She didn't know whether to be with her mom or come to me.

Crawley said the vehicle was smoking. He said he was part of the group that broke the door to pull the girl and her mother out.

"I kicked the door open," said Crawley. "But the mom's side, that's where we broke the window open."

Neighbors who saw the effort were stunned and proud.

"These young men bravely just started tearing this vehicle apart to get the babies out. Incredible," said Cassandra Coñer. "The most incredible thing I've ever seen and as far as I'm concerned they are heroes."

Police are still investigating the crash.

Authorities said multiple children were taken to CHOP and two adults were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

