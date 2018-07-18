U.S. & WORLD

Thai youth soccer team meets with the media

Rescued soccer team speaks out. James Longman reports during Good Morning America on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

CHIANG RAI, Thailand --
The 12 boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have appeared at a news conference, entering to applause from the media and classmates.

The boys put on a quick demonstration of their ball-handling skills in a special miniature soccer field set up in the hall where they are meeting the media on Wednesday.

They then hugged their friends before taking seats up front with doctors and others who helped them during their ordeal.

Doctors took the first two questions, and said the 13 were healthy in body and mind. Doctors said the boys gained around 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) on average since they were rescued from the cave last week. They were said to have lost an average of 4 kilograms (9 pounds) during the more than two weeks they were trapped in the cave.

