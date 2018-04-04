PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say some thieves decided to use their car as a battering ram to knock down a chain link fence to pull off a burglary.
It happened early Sunday in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.
A surveillance video was taken outside a building supply rental store along the 3800 block of East Thompson Street.
Once the suspects got into the lot, they broke a showroom window, grabbed a chainsaw and cutting saw worth $1500 and drove off, police say.
