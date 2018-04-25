Today's Top Stories
#ThisIsAmerica
Email
#ThisIsAmerica - Digital Series
ThisIsAmerica - It started in an intersection, turned into a powerful viral video and is now a Three Part Series.
More Stories
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 1: An Introduction
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In
Coming Soon - Episode 3: The Next Generation
The Original Facebook Video
Credits and Acknowledgements
6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Philly area transit agency being sued for denying ad space
Memorial recognizes victims of lynching, racial violence in America
Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs
Lehigh University student arrested for racist graffiti
Video: Racial slurs scratched on Port Richmond car
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Woman sues Walmart for racial discrimination with beauty products
Marlton teen apparently expelled from college after Instagram videos
Person of interest in Temple racist flyers investigation
Racist flyers found around Temple University campus
Police: Student put body fluids on roommate's belongings
