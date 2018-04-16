Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware

Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., April 16, 2018

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
A section of I-95 southbound in Delaware is closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Police said the vehicle jack-knifed on the southbound lanes just south of the I-495 split in Claymont around 11 a.m. Monday.

The truck damaged guardrails and light poles and some fuel spilled onto the highway.

Police said the driver was flown to Christiana Hospital. The extent of his injury is not known.

At this time it is not clear if the weather was a factor in the crash.

