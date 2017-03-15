  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.

EMBED </>More News Videos

One person has died and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
One person has died and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.

The driver in the vehicle that was struck, Jeffrey Mark Phillippe of Kennett Square, suffered severe injuries and died.

The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Route 1 (Baltimore Pike) near Creek Road.


Police tell Action News a vehicle in the southbound lanes lost control after traveling over ice and snow.

That vehicle then crossed into the northbound lanes, striking the vehicle Phillippe was driving.

The victims were taken by helicopter to an area hospital. But Phillippe died from his injuries.

Route 1 was closed, but has reopened in both directions.

------
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscrashaccidentChadds Ford Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Deadly head-on crash in Salem County
Car caught in down wires, knocks down pole in Mt. Laurel
Police cars involved in minor crash in Bucks County
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
More Traffic
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
White House releases Trump's tax info ahead of TV report
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
Deadly head-on crash in Salem County
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Show More
Police cars involved in minor crash in Bucks County
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
Snow cleanup continues in Philadelphia
Crews battle street ice and house fire in Mantua
Convoy leads toddler to hospital through Pa. storm
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
Deadly head-on crash in Salem County
More Video