I-95 SB reopens after crash between Woodhaven and Academy in Bensalem
Several people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate-95 southbound in Bensalem, Bucks County.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Several people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate-95 southbound in Bensalem, Bucks County.

The single vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when a passenger van loaded with several people ran off the Interstate-95 southbound just past the Woodhaven Road.

Police say the van rolled over several times, injuring fourteen people and trapping several inside the vehicle.

Several ambulances were at the crash site helping the victims.

It is not clear on the severity of the injuries or why the van veered off the road.

Interstate-95 southbound was closed between Woodhaven and Academy roads, but has since reopened.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
2 arrested in Lyft passenger's slaying; gunman still loose
UPS driver shot in Chester
Could more be done to protect victims of domestic violence?
VIDEO: Holiday travelers hit the roads, rails and the airport
VIDEO: People looking for that last-minute gift are packing local malls
