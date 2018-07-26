TRAFFIC

2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County vehicle crash. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 25, 2018 (WPVI)

BERLIN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police said two men are dead and two people are injured after a crash on the White Horse Pike in Berlin, Camden County.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Ellis Avenue.

Two damaged cars, one of them mangled, were towed from the scene of the deadly crash.

Police said the two fatal victims were 22 and 25-years-old inside a Honda that was heavily damaged.

"It looked like there was a vehicle that was going westbound and another vehicle going eastbound," said Berlin Police Department Lt. Millard Wilkinson. "It looked like one of the cars went into oncoming traffic, based on the physical evidence."

Police said both vehicles ended up in the eastbound lanes of White Horse Pike.

About a mile stretch of the roadway was closed for several hours after the crash. Some neighbors weren't able to get home right away.

"We came all the way from around New Freedom Road and in between we tried, but all the roads were blocked," said Priti Patel.

Police say two women in another car, a 62-year-old and 76-year-old were injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. They were said to be alert.

Some neighbors who live nearby watched the investigation.

"It was surprising. Nothing happens like that. Not this bad," said Patel. "And then they said two people passed away. It's sad to hear that."

The names of the two men who were killed have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstraffic fatalitiescar crashcrashaccidentBerlin Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News