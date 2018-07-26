2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash

Police said two men are dead and two people are injured after a crash on the White Horse Pike in Berlin, Camden County.It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Ellis Avenue.Two damaged cars, one of them mangled, were towed from the scene of the deadly crash.Police said the two fatal victims were 22 and 25-years-old inside a Honda that was heavily damaged."It looked like there was a vehicle that was going westbound and another vehicle going eastbound," said Berlin Police Department Lt. Millard Wilkinson. "It looked like one of the cars went into oncoming traffic, based on the physical evidence."Police said both vehicles ended up in the eastbound lanes of White Horse Pike.About a mile stretch of the roadway was closed for several hours after the crash. Some neighbors weren't able to get home right away."We came all the way from around New Freedom Road and in between we tried, but all the roads were blocked," said Priti Patel.Police say two women in another car, a 62-year-old and 76-year-old were injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. They were said to be alert.Some neighbors who live nearby watched the investigation."It was surprising. Nothing happens like that. Not this bad," said Patel. "And then they said two people passed away. It's sad to hear that."The names of the two men who were killed have not yet been released.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.------