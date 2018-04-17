TRAFFIC

3 injured after SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia

3 injured in SEPTA bus crash. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three people including the driver of SEPTA bus driver were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday at North 29th Street and Cambria.

According to Septa officials why the bus driver lost control is still unknown.

The driver veered off the sidewalk and smashed into two poles.

A third would come in a domino effect with the wires pulling it down.

The bus came to a stop when it went through the fence surrounding a Philadelphia Water Department Parking lot.

The condition of the bus driver has not been released. The two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SEPTA officials say it is not clear why the driver lost control of the bus.

------
