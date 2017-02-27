All lanes have re-opened after a multi-vehicle crash on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Gulph Mills.The collision happened at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes near the Gulph Mills exit.State police tell Action New at least eight vehicles were involved.Video from Chopper 6 HD over the scene showed several vehicles stopped in the left lane and two more vehicles, including a heavily damaged sedan in the right shoulder.A rescue vehicle and an ambulance were on the scene.There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries.After intermittent closures for more than 90 minutes, all lanes were back open by 8:30 a.m.------