Car crash leaves boat in roadway on I-495

Crash strands boat on I-495: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 15, 2018 (WPVI)

An unusual scene Sunday in Edgemoor, Delaware when a traffic accident resulted in a toppled boat on I-495.

At least three vehicles collided on the Northbound lanes near Edgemoor Road.

One was towing a boat and the impact jarred it loose.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

And traffic was reduced to one lane until crews could clear the scene.

