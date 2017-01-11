Covered bridge damaged by snow plow in Hockessin

A covered bridge was damaged by a snow plow on Wednesday morning in Hockessin, Delaware.It happened at the Ashland Covered Bridge shortly after 10 a.m. In the 3500 block of Barley Mill Road.Video from the Action Cam showed the damage to the wooden overhead.DelDOT officials say Barley Mill Road will be closed from Creek Road to Brackenville Road while the bridge is being repaired.Those repairs could take several days.The detours announced by DelDOT are:Northbound traffic on Barley Mill Road can turn left on Brackenville Road, right on Old Wilmington Road, right on Sharpless Road, and left on Creek Road.Southbound traffic on Barley Mill Road can head south on Sharpless Road, turn left on Old Wilmington Road, left on Brackenville Road, and right on Barley Mill Road.