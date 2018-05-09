TRAFFIC

Crash on Route 70 in Medford, N.J. leaves at least 2 injured

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
At least two people are hospitalized after a crash in Medford, New Jersey.

It happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route 70 at Eayerstown Road.

Video from Chopper 6 showed two sedans, one with front-end damage, the other with rear-end damage, in the middle of the intersection.

Action News is told two people were hurt. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The intersection was shut down as investigators worked to determine what led to the crash.

