Crash shuts down I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia

Crash shuts down I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Rd.: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A crash involving two vehicles shut down the ramp from I-95 North to Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened at 5 a.m. Friday.

Video from Chopper 6 and a Sky 6 camera overlooking the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles blocking the ramp, and two vehicles with significant damage.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Initial reports indicated the crash may have been caused by a motorist driving the wrong way on the ramp.

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating.

Northeast Philadelphia
