TRAFFIC

DART asking for public's feedback after service changes

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Transit officials are asking for feedback following DART's recent service changes.

The public is invited to attend DART's Community Conversations like the one held Monday in Wilmington to share their experiences with the Delaware Transit Corporation.

You can also offer suggestions for future changes.

Proposals for new service changes will be presented in March.

Here's the list of future conversation events:

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 4 PM to 7 PM
Kirkwood Library, 6000 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19808

Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 4 PM to 7 PM

Dover Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 10 AM to 1 PM
Rehoboth Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 4 PM to 7 PM
Milford Library, 11 SE Front St., Milford, DE 19963

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News