Downed wires cleared; Route 73 reopens in Maple Shade, NJ

All lanes of Route 73 are back open in Maple Shade, N.J. after downed electrical wires shut down a section of the busy highway.The wires came down before 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near High Street.Action News is told part of a passing tractor trailer snagged the power lines, bringing them down.Police shut down Route 73 South between Route 90 and High Street as utility crews work to clear the wires and make repairs.All lanes were back open again by 6:30 a.m.