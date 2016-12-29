TRAFFIC

Downed wires cleared; Route 73 reopens in Maple Shade, NJ
EMBED </>More News Videos

Downed electrical wires have shut down a section of Route 73 in Maple Shade, N.J. (WPVI)

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) --
All lanes of Route 73 are back open in Maple Shade, N.J. after downed electrical wires shut down a section of the busy highway.

The wires came down before 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near High Street.

Action News is told part of a passing tractor trailer snagged the power lines, bringing them down.

Police shut down Route 73 South between Route 90 and High Street as utility crews work to clear the wires and make repairs.

All lanes were back open again by 6:30 a.m.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayelectricn.j. newsMaple Shade
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Multi-vehicle crashes cause delays on I-295 in Del.
Truck crashes, catches fire at Lawncrest gas station
Truck overturns on I-76 ramp in King of Prussia
14 people injured in crash on I-95 SB in Bensalem
More Traffic
Top Stories
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
AccuWeather: Rain, Snow Into This Afternoon
2 hurt after SUV rolls, crashes in Havertown
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Suspected drunk driver arrested after Kensington crash
Woman shot, wounded in North Philadelphia
Show More
Man gunned down outside Checkers restaurant in Tioga-Nicetown
Strong police presence following Philadelphia Mills melee
Sledgehammer-wielding man steals $100k in jewelry from Kohl's store
Police turn to technology in search of Delco home for missing woman
Large sinkhole forces evacuations in Bethlehem
More News
Top Video
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Suspected drunk driver arrested after Kensington crash
Woman shot, wounded in North Philadelphia
More Video