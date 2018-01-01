Dragon float smashed on I-95 in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --A dragon-themed float was smashed to pieces on Interstate 95 in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. near the exit for Aramingo Avenue.
The float apparently fell off a moving vehicle.
It was unclear if the float was headed for the Mummers Parade.
New Year's Eve traffic was backed up in the southbound lanes while the mess was cleaned up.
