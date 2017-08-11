TRAFFIC

Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City

Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on August 11, 2017. (WPVI)

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia intersection was flooded after a driver smashed into a fire hydrant on Friday.

It happened in the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue in the University City section around 11:30 a.m.

The impact ruptured the hydrant, causing water to gush from the broken pipe.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed an intersection closed off with officials on the scene.

There was no word on any injuries to the driver.

