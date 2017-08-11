Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --A Philadelphia intersection was flooded after a driver smashed into a fire hydrant on Friday.
It happened in the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue in the University City section around 11:30 a.m.
The impact ruptured the hydrant, causing water to gush from the broken pipe.
Video from Chopper 6 HD showed an intersection closed off with officials on the scene.
There was no word on any injuries to the driver.
