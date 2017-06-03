TRAFFIC

Fatal crash closes WB Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, Pa.

Fatal crash shuts down Pa. Turnpike: Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on June 3, 2017.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A fatal, multi-vehicle crash has shut down a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.

It happened before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes between the Bensalem (Route 1) and Willow Grove (Route 611) exits.

Details on how many vehicles were involved and the number and extent of injuries were not immediately available.



All westbound lanes were shut down between Routes 1 and 611 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

There was no immediate word when the road would reopen.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

