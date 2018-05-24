TRAFFIC

Funeral to be held for teacher killed in school bus crash

Jennifer Williamson

PARAMUS, N.J. --
A New Jersey middle school teacher will be laid to rest one week after she died when the school bus she was riding in collided with a dump truck.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday for 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson in Paramus. Her obituary notes she "taught in the same grade and same classroom in East Brook Middle School for 20 years."

The teacher and 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas were killed in the crash that also injured more than 40 others. The bus was one of three taking students on a field trip.

NJ.com reported Transportation Department video showed the bus merged onto Interstate 80 and then turned sharply toward an illegal U-turn area.

The crash remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newsschool bus accidentteacherfuneraltraffic fatalities
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News