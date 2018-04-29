U.S. & WORLD

Giant inflatable duck drifts down street in Iowa

EMBED </>More Videos

Giant inflatable duck drifts down street in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPVI) --
Drivers traveling down a street in Des Moines were forced to share the road with a giant, unexpected traveler.

A large inflatable duck was spotted blowing down the street on Thursday, April 26, after breaking free from its tether during a charity event.

Witnesses looking out a window in a nearby building noticed the yellow balloon tumbling down Southeast 6th Street.

Marc R. Wallace took to Twitter after capturing footage of the incident, stating, "So, watch out on Southeast 6th Street in Des Moines!"

According to local reports, the duck escaped from an event held by the Youth and Emergency Shelter Services.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & world6abc Snacksduckviral video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone
Suspect in killing of Maine sheriff's deputy now in custody
More u.s. & world
TRAFFIC
SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge
Northeast Extension reopens after overnight crash
Police: Driver tries to flee 4-vehicle crash in Delaware
Woman injured in vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
More Traffic
Top Stories
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver
Woman struck by car in Deptford, N.J.
Eagles draft rugby player who has no football experience
Report: Bill Cosby says "This is what they wanted"
Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.
AccuWeather: Cooler And Breezy
SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge
Show More
1 injured in Salem County house fire
N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone
Driver freed after vehicle flips over in Bucks County
1-handed LB Shaquem Griffin joins twin on Seahawks
Shock, laughs as comedian rips into administration at WH Correspondents' dinner
More News