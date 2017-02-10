TRAFFIC

WB I-676 ramp to I-76 clear after tractor trailers collide

A crash involving two tractor trailers jammed traffic on the westbound Vine Street Expressway for more than an hour Friday morning. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Traffic is moving again on the westbound Vine Street Expressway (I-676) after a crash involving two tractor trailers delayed commuters for more than an hour and a half Friday morning.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. on the ramp from I-676 West to I-76 West near Philadelphia's Fairmount Park and the Schuylkill River.


Police say two tractor trailers and at least three cars were involved.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

The entire ramp, which merges from two lanes down to one before it joins the westbound Schuylkill Expressway, was blocked for more than 90 minutes as police investigated and awaited tow trucks to remove the tractor trailers.



The scene was finally clear by 7:30 a.m. and traffic was beginning to flow normally again.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
