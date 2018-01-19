Large sinkhole in Fishtown forces evacuations

Authorities say a large sinkhole in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia has prompted the evacuation of some homes, but no injuries have been reported.The Philadelphia fire department says crews dispatched to the 2200 block of Taggert Street Friday after residents reported that the sinkhole measured 30 feet by 30 feet and was "possibly growing."Capt. William Dixon said six homes were evacuated.Water and electric utility crews were called along with the city's streets and licenses and inspections departments.------