Man stops and waves during Los Angeles police chase

A police chase in Los Angeles took an unusual turn when the driver under pursuit, stopped and started waving.The driver had led officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley for about 90 minutes yesterday.There were reports he had been brandishing a gun.The driver finally pulled over, and started walking backwards, while talking on a cell phone.Then, took off running.That is when police shot him with a round of bean-bags.The driver finally surrendered and was taken into custody.