TRAFFIC

Man stops and waves during Los Angeles police chase
EMBED </>More News Videos

A police chase in Los Angeles took an unusual turn when the driver under pursuit, stopped and started waving. (WPVI)

A police chase in Los Angeles took an unusual turn when the driver under pursuit, stopped and started waving.

The driver had led officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley for about 90 minutes yesterday.

There were reports he had been brandishing a gun.

The driver finally pulled over, and started walking backwards, while talking on a cell phone.

Then, took off running.

That is when police shot him with a round of bean-bags.

The driver finally surrendered and was taken into custody.
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chaselos angeles
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Woman struck by vehicle in NE Philadelphia
2 women injured in crash on Lincoln Drive
Man, woman flee after crash in Feltonville; child left behind
Downed wires cleared; Route 73 reopens in Maple Shade, NJ
More Traffic
Top Stories
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
Delaware man injured in Istanbul attack returns home
AccuWeather: Rain Today, Snow Showers Later
Driver hurt after Wawa truck, SUV collide in Feltonville
Missing 6-year-old Colorado boy focus of Amber Alert, reward
Show More
$6 million of jewelry stolen on New Year's Eve in Manhattan
4 Dead From Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
Penn State falls to USC 52-49 in Rose Bowl
Woman struck and killed in Montgomery County
Airport delays ease after customs computer outage
More News
Top Video
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Frankford
Police: Fight involving Phila. officer under investigation
House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office
Penn State falls to USC 52-49 in Rose Bowl
More Video