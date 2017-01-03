Man stops and waves during Los Angeles police chase

A police chase in Los Angeles took an unusual turn when the driver under pursuit, stopped and started waving.
The driver had led officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley for about 90 minutes yesterday.
There were reports he had been brandishing a gun.
The driver finally pulled over, and started walking backwards, while talking on a cell phone.
Then, took off running.
That is when police shot him with a round of bean-bags.
The driver finally surrendered and was taken into custody.
